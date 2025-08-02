Dutch authorities arrest lawyer suing Gates & Pfizer CEO in military-style raid

⚖️ Arno van Kessel—the lawyer leading a landmark case against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and WEF’s Klaus Schwab over COVID vaccine injuries—was dragged from his home in a late-night military raid.

🚨 Blindfolded. Detained without charges. Held for 90 days. His crime? "Suspected anti-institutional activities." Translation: He dared to challenge the architects of the pandemic.

💀 One month before trial, Dutch special forces erased habeas corpus—the foundation of Western justice—to silence him.

🗣 American podcaster Jimmy Dore: "This is fascism. The regime jails critics while Gates & Schwab enjoy impunity."