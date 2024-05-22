HEART DISEASE 🖤 THE SECRET OF MAGNESIUM

90% of humans are magnesium deficient.
7 reasons you should be supplementing with magnesium:
Source: https://gab.com/QuinnTheEskimoPro/posts/112484701944051433
Thumbnail: https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739483243524412
Improved sleep
Magnesium plays a crucial role in the function of GABA receptors.
These are your brain's primary inhibitory neurotransmitters.
By supporting these receptors, magnesium promotes more restful sleep cycles.
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739485684576418
Reduced stress
Magnesium regulates the hypothalamus.
This part of the brain regulates the adrenal and pituitary glands, which are both important for your body's stress response.
When magnesium levels are optimal, cortisol levels drop and stress levels decrease.
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739487420993771
Anti-inflammatory benefits
Magnesium deficiencies are linked to chronic inflammation that can cause:
• Heart attack
• Mood disorders
• Digestive issues
Consistently getting enough magnesium maximizes your defense against these.
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739489232970010
Enhanced relaxation
Magnesium's benefits don’t stop at the brain.
It also aids in transporting calcium within cells, allowing muscles to relax and contract.
This avoids muscle tension and cramps, providing physical relaxation.
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739490914897992
Stronger bones
60% of your body's magnesium is stored in your bones.
It assists in converting vitamin D into its active form, which aids calcium absorption, a critical component of bone health.
This ensures the bones remain dense and strong, reducing the risk of fractures.
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739492798095804
Supports heart health
Magnesium aids in the dilation of blood vessels.
This decreases vascular resistance and leads to improved blood pressure regulation.
Magnesium supplements have also been shown to limit the buildup of fats and unhealthy cholesterol in the blood vessels.
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739494471618856
Enhanced athletic performance
Magnesium helps move blood sugar into muscles for optimal performance.
During physical activity, your body’s need for more magnesium increases.
It also plays a key role in getting rid of lactic acid, which causes pain during training.
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739496304501021
Supplementing with magnesium will improve your:
• Mood
• Energy levels
• Inflammation
• Mental clarity
• Physical performance
There are countless products out there, so knowing where to start can be difficult. ↓
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739498921754687
I personally take Legion's Sucrosomial Magnesium.
Their clinically-dosed blend is lab-tested for purity and potency, maximizing benefits.
You can try it today for 20% off and free shipping using code JXB at checkout!
https://legionathletics.com/products/supplements/sucrosomial-magnesium/?r=glw0k&utm_source=bc_johnnyb_glw0k&utm_campaign=bc&el=bc_johnnyb_glw0k
https://x.com/johnnyxbrown/status/1715739500683444696
For more evidence-based health, fitness, and habit solutions to help you maximize your performance, check out my weekly newsletter, Progress Protocol.
You can sign up here (it's free):
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.