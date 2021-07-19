Captain Kirk

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104 views • July 19, 2021
Star Trek is an American science-fiction television series created by Gene Roddenberry that follows the adventures of the starship USS Enterprise (NCC-1701) and its crew.
"Elaan of Troyius" is the thirteenth episode of the third season of the American science fiction television series Star Trek. Written and directed by John Meredyth Lucas, it was first broadcast on December 20, 1968. In the episode, the Enterprise ferries a spoiled princess whose betrothal is hoped will bring peace to a star system at war. Elaan of Troyius was written and directed by John Meredyth Lucas, the only person in Star Trek production history ever to both write and direct a filmed Star Trek television episode.
Original release: September 8, 1966 – June 3, 1969
"Elaan of Troyius" is the thirteenth episode of the third season of the American science fiction television series Star Trek. Written and directed by John Meredyth Lucas, it was first broadcast on December 20, 1968. In the episode, the Enterprise ferries a spoiled princess whose betrothal is hoped will bring peace to a star system at war. Elaan of Troyius was written and directed by John Meredyth Lucas, the only person in Star Trek production history ever to both write and direct a filmed Star Trek television episode.
Original release: September 8, 1966 – June 3, 1969
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