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180 QUESTIONS ABOUT THE COVID VACCINES THAT NOBODY WANTS TO ANSWER - STEVE KIRSCH
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161 views • December 18, 2021
Dr Andreas Noack Megapack:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPNQzeOZsFuq/
https://ourtube.co.uk/v/vNdZeG
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Detection of graphene oxide in Covid-19 vaccines technical report by Dr P. Campra chemical PhD and biologist - University of Almería
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355684360_Deteccion_de_grafeno_en_vacunas_COVID19_por_espectroscopia_Micro-RAMAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPNQzeOZsFuq/
https://ourtube.co.uk/v/vNdZeG
PLEASE SAVE AND SHARE THIS DOCUMENT:
Detection of graphene oxide in Covid-19 vaccines technical report by Dr P. Campra chemical PhD and biologist - University of Almería
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355684360_Deteccion_de_grafeno_en_vacunas_COVID19_por_espectroscopia_Micro-RAMAN
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