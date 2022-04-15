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TWO INMATES PREGNANT BECAUSE THE LEFT CAN'T DEFINE "WOMAN"
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41 views • April 15, 2022
If you follow me then you know that I tend to spill my thoughts out on the page using a multitude of words. This time I’m going to simply say this, “there is no justification that can be found in any rational mind for this perversion of reality.”
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/apr/14/two-inmates-impregnated-transgender-inmate-all-wom/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TWO-INMATES-PREGNANT-BECAUSE-THE-LEFT-CANT-DEFINE-WOMAN-e1h765f
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/apr/14/two-inmates-impregnated-transgender-inmate-all-wom/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TWO-INMATES-PREGNANT-BECAUSE-THE-LEFT-CANT-DEFINE-WOMAN-e1h765f
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