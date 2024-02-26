Create New Account
FIVEFOLD MINISTRY AND RABBI PART 4
FIVEFOLD MINISTRY AND RABBI PART 4

Eph 4:11-12

Eph 4:11  Furthermore, he gave some people as emissaries, some as prophets, some as proclaimers of the Good News (Evangelists) , and some as shepherds and teachers.  Eph 4:12  Their task is to equip God's people for the work of service that builds the body of the Messiah, 

TASK = G2677  καταρτισμός  katartismos Thayer Definition: 1) complete furnishing, equipping

EQUIPPING/WORK - G2041  ἔργον  ergon Thayer Definition: 1) business, employment, that which any one is occupied 1a) that which one undertakes to do, enterprise, undertaking 2) any product whatever, any thing accomplished by hand, art, industry, or mind 3) an act, deed, thing done: the idea of working is emphasized in opp. to that which is less than work


Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid

