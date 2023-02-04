Genesis | Pt. 34 Favor In Unfavorable Places

Joseph

There are more chapter about Joseph in Genesis then there are about Adam and Eve, Noah, and even Abraham.

Last time we saw that Joseph was a dreamer.

He was a dreamer who grew up in a very dysfunctional family.

Joseph finds himself thrown in a pit by his own brothers and then sold as a slave for just twenty pieces of silver (price of a handicap slave)

We pick up the story in Genesis 39.

The Word of the Lord this morning Favor In Unfavorable Places.

Genesis 39:1

So here is Joseph, once the favorite son of his father Jacob finding himself sold on the slave market for just a few dollars.

Now this could have really gotten to Joseph.

He could have said to himself, “Am I really worth just twenty pieces of silver? Is that my value?”

Unfortunately, a lot of people think like that.

They let their salary at their job or their position at their job determine how valuable they think they are.

Our value and purpose in life does not come from the job we have or the salary we make.

Our value and purpose comes directly from God the creator of heaven and earth.

He uses tough seasons in our lives to prepare us for our next season.

Jesus said in Matthew 5:14-16,

We are lights and we are called to shine in the darkness.

You may work at a company that is completely godless and full of darkness.

Your co-workers are extremely negative and it’s a bad environment. You are begging God, “please get me out of here.”

Could it be that God has placed you in that dark environment so that the light which is in you could shine through you in the midst of that darkness?

Joseph was in a dark place in Egypt but God placed him there so his light could shine bright.

You can bring light to the darkness by the life that you live and people will take notice.

That is what happened to Joseph in Potiphar’s house. Look at verse 2.

Genesis 39:2-3