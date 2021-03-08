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▶️ Don’t Want To Buy Crypto? Earn It! – Earnings Report #15 | EP#418
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10 views • March 08, 2021
You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization, so here are the 11 platforms I used to make $2,713.17 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in February as well as some insights on them.
*Disclaimer: None of what I share is financial advice and the cryptocurrency amounts and values shared may be simulated*
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:49 Social Media Metrics Report
03:45 Earnings Report
19:58 Outro
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $20,483.03 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
I’m committing to sharing these every month and linking you to my February metrics report PDF: https://ufile.io/qwynltwg or where you can normally find it on my Linkedin profile under featured: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcbusiness/.
February Metrics:
To briefly go over my social media results for February, I received around 9,000 engagements, 54,000 video views, 1,000 comments, 5,000 followers, and 401,000 impressions.
February Earnings:
Publish0x – 0.012 ETH – $1,848 CAD = $22.18 CAD + 53.04 AMPL - $1.06 CAD = $56.22 CAD earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $93.85 CAD.
Brave Browser – 40.375 BAT - $0.73 from ad rewards and creator donations for a total of $29.53 CAD.
LBRY – 7,217 LBC - $0.17583 CAD = $1,268.97 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 277.6 Hive - $0.3625 CAD = $100.63 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance –36.37 LEO - $0.6245 CAD = $22.71 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.104845 BCH - $641 CAD = $67.21 CAD earned from post rewards.
Noise.Cash – 0.017671 BCH - $641 CAD = $11.33 CAD earned from post rewards.
SoMee – 14,347 ONG - $0.0197 CAD = $283.60 CAD earned from post rewards.
Den.Social – 413 MTR - $0.5078 CAD = $209.72 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 14.32 - $0.459 CAD = $6.57 CAD earned from post rewards. 918 DTC = $421.36 CAD earned from airdrops. That’s a total of $427.93 CAD.
YouTube - $98.07 CAD earned from monetization
The grand total came to $2,713.17 CAD which is about $2,151.71 USD.
February Insights:
February was a great month for earnings. LBRY continues to perform very well and has consistently been my top earner. I’ve expected to earn less on LBRY, but there hasn’t been a huge dip, so that was good to see. Read.Cash continues to produce good rewards especially with the value of BCH starting to go back up. If I can keep my average earnings above $2,000 or so for the next several months, I’ll be very happy with that. My top consistent earners are Hive with LeoFinance, LBRY, and Read.Cash.
DTube earns me a good amount, but most of that comes from monthly airdrops so I’m not sure how consistent that will be otherwise. I have started to keep my airdrops to build up my energy in order to earn more in the future. SoMee still has withdrawal turned off due to changes they are making to their blockchain but this is a recurring issue with SoMee. I’ll be waiting for their new blockchain so I can sell my tokens right away.
Noise.cash is starting to contribute to my Read.cash earnings and produce a decent amount of BCH. Den.social is the newest up-and-coming platform I am using, and I have been earning a decent amount there. Their token is very scarce, and the platform seems to be pretty interesting The tokenomics are like a merge of Hive and DTube. So, I recommend checking it out and following me: https://den.social/p/f12806063a914cb4adc820eda696e935/
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/earn-crypto:5
*Disclaimer: None of what I share is financial advice and the cryptocurrency amounts and values shared may be simulated*
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:49 Social Media Metrics Report
03:45 Earnings Report
19:58 Outro
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $20,483.03 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
I’m committing to sharing these every month and linking you to my February metrics report PDF: https://ufile.io/qwynltwg or where you can normally find it on my Linkedin profile under featured: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcbusiness/.
February Metrics:
To briefly go over my social media results for February, I received around 9,000 engagements, 54,000 video views, 1,000 comments, 5,000 followers, and 401,000 impressions.
February Earnings:
Publish0x – 0.012 ETH – $1,848 CAD = $22.18 CAD + 53.04 AMPL - $1.06 CAD = $56.22 CAD earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $93.85 CAD.
Brave Browser – 40.375 BAT - $0.73 from ad rewards and creator donations for a total of $29.53 CAD.
LBRY – 7,217 LBC - $0.17583 CAD = $1,268.97 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 277.6 Hive - $0.3625 CAD = $100.63 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance –36.37 LEO - $0.6245 CAD = $22.71 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.104845 BCH - $641 CAD = $67.21 CAD earned from post rewards.
Noise.Cash – 0.017671 BCH - $641 CAD = $11.33 CAD earned from post rewards.
SoMee – 14,347 ONG - $0.0197 CAD = $283.60 CAD earned from post rewards.
Den.Social – 413 MTR - $0.5078 CAD = $209.72 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 14.32 - $0.459 CAD = $6.57 CAD earned from post rewards. 918 DTC = $421.36 CAD earned from airdrops. That’s a total of $427.93 CAD.
YouTube - $98.07 CAD earned from monetization
The grand total came to $2,713.17 CAD which is about $2,151.71 USD.
February Insights:
February was a great month for earnings. LBRY continues to perform very well and has consistently been my top earner. I’ve expected to earn less on LBRY, but there hasn’t been a huge dip, so that was good to see. Read.Cash continues to produce good rewards especially with the value of BCH starting to go back up. If I can keep my average earnings above $2,000 or so for the next several months, I’ll be very happy with that. My top consistent earners are Hive with LeoFinance, LBRY, and Read.Cash.
DTube earns me a good amount, but most of that comes from monthly airdrops so I’m not sure how consistent that will be otherwise. I have started to keep my airdrops to build up my energy in order to earn more in the future. SoMee still has withdrawal turned off due to changes they are making to their blockchain but this is a recurring issue with SoMee. I’ll be waiting for their new blockchain so I can sell my tokens right away.
Noise.cash is starting to contribute to my Read.cash earnings and produce a decent amount of BCH. Den.social is the newest up-and-coming platform I am using, and I have been earning a decent amount there. Their token is very scarce, and the platform seems to be pretty interesting The tokenomics are like a merge of Hive and DTube. So, I recommend checking it out and following me: https://den.social/p/f12806063a914cb4adc820eda696e935/
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/earn-crypto:5
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