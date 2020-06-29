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How to Stop Your Phone from Spying on You
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484 views • June 29, 2020
How to Stop Your Phone from Spying on You? Demonstrates methods to isolate your phone from cellular and other radio networks while keeping the phone easily accessible for emergencies or other special cases.
Products Demonstrated:
Secure Case (Faraday Bag): https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01HETGX00/
ZOMAKE Lightweight Backpack: https://www.amazon.com/ZOMAKE-Lightweight-Packable-Backpack-Resistant/dp/B074SG7ZTK
We do not receive any compensation for using or demonstrating these products.
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PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Products Demonstrated:
Secure Case (Faraday Bag): https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01HETGX00/
ZOMAKE Lightweight Backpack: https://www.amazon.com/ZOMAKE-Lightweight-Packable-Backpack-Resistant/dp/B074SG7ZTK
We do not receive any compensation for using or demonstrating these products.
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
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