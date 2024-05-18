Create New Account
Rafah Gaza Evacuated Displaced Families In Tents Near Ocean
alltheworldsastage
917 Subscribers
12 views
Published 18 hours ago

Rafah Gaza Evacuated Displaced Families In Tents Near Ocean

عائلة ابو حمزة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTmAlApLSEY&t


لاول مرة ميناء أمريكي على سواحل غزة!!! لغز ستنكشف تفاصيله اكثر ؟؟

For the first time an American port on the coast of Gaza!!! A mystery whose details will be revealed??

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

