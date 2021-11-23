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Jash Dholani: Independent Scholar and Philosopher
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10 views • November 23, 2021
On this episode of The Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs interviews Jash Dholani. Jash Dholani is an independent scholar and philosopher interested in human excellence and freedom. He has gained a following on Twitter, where he is the Old Books Guy, due to his extensive reading and trenchant insights into long forgotten works of philosophy. We had Jash on to discuss philosophical pessimism: what it has to say about our world, why we should study it, and what responses it offers to the crises of modernity.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Jash Dholani Links:
- @oldbooksguy | Twitter: https://twitter.com/oldbooksguy
- @jash.dholani | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jash.dholani
- Jash Dholani | LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/in/jash-dholani-85444813a
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Jash Dholani Links:
- @oldbooksguy | Twitter: https://twitter.com/oldbooksguy
- @jash.dholani | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jash.dholani
- Jash Dholani | LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/in/jash-dholani-85444813a
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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