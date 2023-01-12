Dr. Jessica Rose -"Unconditional and Unacceptable: The Voice for Science and Solidarity"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Jan 12, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Jessica Rose
Topic: – Unconditional and Unacceptable: The Voice for Science and Solidarity
https://jessicar.substack.com/ https://www.jessicasuniverse.com/
Bio:
Born in Ottawa Canada, Jessica completed her Masters in Immunology and was then invited to Israel where she completed her PHD in Computational Biology and completed 2 post doctorate degrees, the 1st in Molecular Biology and the 2nd in Biochemistry.
Dr. Rose has recently co-authored (with Dr. Peter McCullough) a peer reviewed & published paper reviewing VAERS data and adverse events with young ‘vaccinated’ people showing an especially high incidence of myocarditis (inflammation and scaring of the heart).
Dr. Rose concluded that a vaxxed person under the age of 20, had 19x the chance of being hospitalized from a heart related adverse event than an unvaccinated person being hospitalized from Covid.
The medical journal that published the important paper withdrew it, with no comment, days prior to the FDA panel approving the vaccine for young children.
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Dr.
Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
