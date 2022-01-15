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ILLEGAL ALIEN LANDSCAPERS EMPLOYED AT LUXURY CONDO IN SCOTTSDALE DON'T ANSWER QUESTIONS!
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100 views • January 15, 2022
Villages North Condominums
15151 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
Scottsdale AZ
J & E Paradise Landscaping
2 suspected latino illegal aliens, 50s-60s don't speak English
The government at all levels continues to refuse to enforce laws protecting US citizens from dangerous illegal aliens. Most Americans can't afford to pay for these luxury condos in Scottsdale($2,000-$4,000 month)but the owners still have the temerity to employ dangerous, disease spreading(not mandated to take poison jabs and wear face diapers) illegal aliens with impunity. In many cases these are fugitives that have murdered, raped, peddled drugs, molested children in their home countries and even in the USA previously.
Also, as can be seen in this video report, they don't abide by vehicle laws and kill large numbers of US citizens in driving accidents.
15151 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
Scottsdale AZ
J & E Paradise Landscaping
2 suspected latino illegal aliens, 50s-60s don't speak English
The government at all levels continues to refuse to enforce laws protecting US citizens from dangerous illegal aliens. Most Americans can't afford to pay for these luxury condos in Scottsdale($2,000-$4,000 month)but the owners still have the temerity to employ dangerous, disease spreading(not mandated to take poison jabs and wear face diapers) illegal aliens with impunity. In many cases these are fugitives that have murdered, raped, peddled drugs, molested children in their home countries and even in the USA previously.
Also, as can be seen in this video report, they don't abide by vehicle laws and kill large numbers of US citizens in driving accidents.
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