CHP Talks: Jeff Willerton: Fix Canada—One Book at a Time!

October 13, 2022: My guest this week is Jeff Willerton, author, musician and survivor of multiple political campaigns since 1997. Jeff has the unique distinction that for 17 years, he has made a living driving across the country in his van, knocking on doors and selling copies of his book, Fix Canada. The unique thing about his book is that it is now in its 20th edition. We talked together today about the tragic state of our nation and the issues that cause people to write letters, articles and books in an effort to Fix Canada. Jeff spends a good deal of his time in Airdrie, Alberta when he’s not on the road.

For those wanting to order copies of the book, you can reach Jeff at:

1-877-601-0708 or by writing him at [email protected]

