Nootropics for Opioid Addiction? Concerta vs Modafinil & More 🎙️ March Biohacking Q&A #11
38 views
channel image
jroseland
Published a day ago |

I'll be answering the March Biohacking and lifehacking questions in the Q&A podcasts below.Overcoming opioid addiction

Best Nootropics for focus and memory?

Why aren't Racetams in many popular Nootropic stacks?

Concerta vs Modafinil

Responding to a long "autistic" comment


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1496-q-a-10

📞 Apply for Biohacking Consultation/Coaching

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacking-consultation-coaching

📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast

Keywords
selankconcertamemantinetianeptinepiracetam protocollimitless mindsetbiohacking podcastbiohacking q and abiohacking consultationnootropics for opioid addictionkratom withdrawalracetams vs modafinillean life coachinglack of focus20 notorious problems of smart problems

