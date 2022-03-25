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Victory! HB 2125 Deferred.
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60 views • March 25, 2022
On March 23, 2022 there was a hearing at the Hawaii state capitol regarding House Bill 2125. The language of this bill is so broadly written, if it were passed, it could be used to criminalize parents when they instruct or complain to educational workers regarding their child's education. It would charge parents with a misdemeanor which is punishable by one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
About 98 percent of the testimonies were against HB 2125.
HB 2125 was deferred.
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&;billnumber=2125&year=2022
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Hawaii #HB2125 #DOE
About 98 percent of the testimonies were against HB 2125.
HB 2125 was deferred.
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&;billnumber=2125&year=2022
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Hawaii #HB2125 #DOE
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