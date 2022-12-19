Appeal from RU DPR Servicemen to Residents of Donetsk. Text.

Appeal of servicemen to residents of Donetsk

📝 Dear citizens, we, military understand how tired you are of these attacks, that it's dangerous everywhere. Our families also live in the city. This is hard for us. We do EVERYTHING in order to pull the enemy as far as possible from the city borders

📝 Take care of yourself. We fight. We're doing everything we can to make sure this ends.

📝 We promise – the enemy will be driven back.

📝 Dear fellow countrymen, we are now conducting heavy offensive operations to move the scum from the borders of our city. Each fighter to the last gives himself to this fight.

📝 We are methodically advancing every day. The enemy is firing at our dear Donetsk. Yes, it's hard for us, but we don't give up, we move forward! Yes, all NATO countries are helping the enemy, but this does not stop us. Be patient, dear ones. Victory will be ours!

📝 We see how hard it is for you. Take care of yourself. We will avenge every dead person!





