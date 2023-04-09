Create New Account
Who Or What Can / Will Separate Us From God?
Yahsdaughter137777
Published Yesterday

I feel as though I am going along by the Spirit but my body is trying to play catch up. That is because there is only soo much suffering the body can take for faith in Jesus but we are to be faithful unto death. If we do not get to the place where greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world, our own carnal flesh and mind will prefer to sacrifice our soul to save itself alive by following the world. And we know we get nothing from God by gaining favor with the world.


Around 46:09 where I said our soul is going to go back to the ground, I meant to say, our bodies is going to go back to the ground. I do not like to adlib, but I am out of time to write things and this was meant to be about 5 mins length video.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

