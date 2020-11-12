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Brighteon Server Errors, YouTube Covid-19/Election Censorship, CDC-FEMA Camps, and More: 11.12.2020
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Brighteon says internal server error
Written by Vickie and Terral
November 12, 2020
--
Terral’s Black Star YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Terral03 (backup to YouTube Channel)
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/
--
YOUTUBE was Down; Massive "Crash" or Shut Down of Stolen Election Info? UPDATE: GIGANTIC INTERNET CRASH TOO
Submitted by Karen
WORLD NEWS DESK
11 NOVEMBER 2020
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/youtube-is-down-massive-crash-or-shut-down-of-stolen-election-info
--
COVID Plans Include Family Separation & Involuntary Quarantine in “Camps”
Submitted by Bonnie
November 10, 2020
CDC calls for “isolation camps” as part of a “Shielding Plan”.
The plan subjects U.S. Citizens and residents who are deemed “high risk” for Covid-19 to be forcibly removed from their families and homes, and involuntarily isolated in guarded Camps.
https://ahrp.org/covid-plans-include-family-separation-involuntary-quarantine-in-camps/
--
Links Used in Special Report video:
Terral’s website: https://www.terral03.com
Freak thunderstorm with 300,000 lightnings strikes South Australia plunging thousands in the dark:
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/freak-thunderstorm-300000-lightnings-south-australia-video-picture.html
CAUGHT! Election data analyzed, producing detailed list of over 500,000 votes SWITCHED from Trump to Biden via voting machine software theft, with heavy fraud focused on swing states:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-11-election-data-analyzed-votes-switched-biden-software.html
Get Ready America! The Deep State/Democrats Have Planned for Civil War No Matter Who Wins the Election- Robert Griswold and Dave Hodges:
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-conspiracy-economics/get-ready-america-deep-statedemocrats-have-planned-civil-war-no-matter-who-wins-election-robert
COVID Plans Include Family Separation & Involuntary Quarantine in “Camps”:
https://ahrp.org/covid-plans-include-family-separation-involuntary-quarantine-in-camps/
'Robot soldiers could make up quarter of British army by 2030s':
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/nov/08/third-world-war-a-risk-in-wake-of-covid-pandemic-says-uk-defence-chief
Study of nearly 2,000 Marine recruits reveals asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 transmission
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-11-marine-reveals-asymptomatic-sars-cov-transmission.html
Coronavirus deaths may eclipse Spanish Flu deaths:
https://youtu.be/0gLxFU1yqqg
The Covid-19 Depopulation Of 2020. Awesome Presentation By Claire Edwards! Best 20 Min Video Ever!
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2020/11/the-covid-19-depopulation-of-2020-awesome-presentation-by-claire-edwards-best-20-min-video-ever-2590340.html
More Than 80% of COVID Patients Are Vitamin D Deficient:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/11/joseph-mercola/more-than-80-of-covid-patients-are-vitamin-d-deficient/
Rise Of The Vaccine:
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/rise-of-the-vaccine/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Brighteon says internal server error
Written by Vickie and Terral
November 12, 2020
--
Terral’s Black Star YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Terral03 (backup to YouTube Channel)
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/
--
YOUTUBE was Down; Massive "Crash" or Shut Down of Stolen Election Info? UPDATE: GIGANTIC INTERNET CRASH TOO
Submitted by Karen
WORLD NEWS DESK
11 NOVEMBER 2020
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/youtube-is-down-massive-crash-or-shut-down-of-stolen-election-info
--
COVID Plans Include Family Separation & Involuntary Quarantine in “Camps”
Submitted by Bonnie
November 10, 2020
CDC calls for “isolation camps” as part of a “Shielding Plan”.
The plan subjects U.S. Citizens and residents who are deemed “high risk” for Covid-19 to be forcibly removed from their families and homes, and involuntarily isolated in guarded Camps.
https://ahrp.org/covid-plans-include-family-separation-involuntary-quarantine-in-camps/
--
Links Used in Special Report video:
Terral’s website: https://www.terral03.com
Freak thunderstorm with 300,000 lightnings strikes South Australia plunging thousands in the dark:
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/freak-thunderstorm-300000-lightnings-south-australia-video-picture.html
CAUGHT! Election data analyzed, producing detailed list of over 500,000 votes SWITCHED from Trump to Biden via voting machine software theft, with heavy fraud focused on swing states:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-11-election-data-analyzed-votes-switched-biden-software.html
Get Ready America! The Deep State/Democrats Have Planned for Civil War No Matter Who Wins the Election- Robert Griswold and Dave Hodges:
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-conspiracy-economics/get-ready-america-deep-statedemocrats-have-planned-civil-war-no-matter-who-wins-election-robert
COVID Plans Include Family Separation & Involuntary Quarantine in “Camps”:
https://ahrp.org/covid-plans-include-family-separation-involuntary-quarantine-in-camps/
'Robot soldiers could make up quarter of British army by 2030s':
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/nov/08/third-world-war-a-risk-in-wake-of-covid-pandemic-says-uk-defence-chief
Study of nearly 2,000 Marine recruits reveals asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 transmission
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-11-marine-reveals-asymptomatic-sars-cov-transmission.html
Coronavirus deaths may eclipse Spanish Flu deaths:
https://youtu.be/0gLxFU1yqqg
The Covid-19 Depopulation Of 2020. Awesome Presentation By Claire Edwards! Best 20 Min Video Ever!
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2020/11/the-covid-19-depopulation-of-2020-awesome-presentation-by-claire-edwards-best-20-min-video-ever-2590340.html
More Than 80% of COVID Patients Are Vitamin D Deficient:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/11/joseph-mercola/more-than-80-of-covid-patients-are-vitamin-d-deficient/
Rise Of The Vaccine:
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/rise-of-the-vaccine/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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