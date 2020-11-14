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Kennedy - We need to stick together
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33 views • November 14, 2020
We need to stick together.
They want us fighting with each other.
They want everybody polarized.
They want everybody fragmented.
They know that if we all get together, we’re gonna start asking questions:
Why are you getting rich? And why are we all getting poor?
The enemy is Big Tech, Big Data, Big Oil, Big Pharma, the medical cartel.
They are trying to rob us of our liberties, of our democracy, of our freedom of thought, of our freedom of expression, of our freedom of assembling, and all of the freedoms that give dignity to humanity.
They want us fighting with each other.
They want everybody polarized.
They want everybody fragmented.
They know that if we all get together, we’re gonna start asking questions:
Why are you getting rich? And why are we all getting poor?
The enemy is Big Tech, Big Data, Big Oil, Big Pharma, the medical cartel.
They are trying to rob us of our liberties, of our democracy, of our freedom of thought, of our freedom of expression, of our freedom of assembling, and all of the freedoms that give dignity to humanity.
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