BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Opening Halloween Fallen Angel Portals 2025!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 24 hours ago

Halloween 2025 matches exactly with Jeroboam's False Festivals from 1 Kings 12. Lucifer Publishing, Witches and Warlocks will be summoning open portals. Beware!

This has been the demonic conjuring pattern prevalent all of 2025.

Halloween is the day to worship the Satan. Also, in 2025 it will be the day of the False Yom Kippur and then the days of the False Sukkot.

Don't allow your kids to trick or treat. It's wicked!

You want to be scared? Audio recordings of Lucis Trust meeting 2025 capture key figures discussing “The Reappearance of Christ”

https://expose-news.com/2025/10/25/audio-recordings-of-lucis-trust/

Keywords
demonsbible prophecyrevelationfallen angelsend of dayshalloween
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy