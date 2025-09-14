THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 19: Mission Impossible

When God the Son descends upon Mount Sinai, the mountain is covered in fire and smoke and the noise is deafening. Moses is audibly called to ascend and meet with the future Messiah.

He descends to set up the First Covenant and seal it in blood, then the Hebrew leadership is invited to a banquet with Jesus presiding on a portable throne set on a sapphire stone floor. Afterwards, Moses is instructed to ascend even higher to receive instructions concerning the dimensions of the tabernacle and its construction.

Pastor John also addressed events not recorded by Moses such as where the Hebrews got the canvas and frames for the tents in which they lived. Why did their shoes and clothing not wear out during the next forty years? Where did the materials for the tabernacle come from and what kind of canvas was used to make it last 534 years? A supernatural God operating in our physical world is the explanation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1807.pdf

RLJ-1807 -- MAY 9, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



