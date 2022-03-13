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Ukrainians attack Russian tanks as invasion stalls on its way to Kyiv
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90 views • March 13, 2022
USA Today.
Ukrainian military repelled a Russian tank regiment as it attempted to make its way to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
RELATED: Harris confirms NATO commitment amid 'Putin's war' in Ukraine
https://bit.ly/3hYbsdM
The 40-mile Russian military convoy that had been stalled outside Kyiv amid reports of food and fuel shortages moved into the forest and towns, new satellite images showed.
The line of vehicles, tanks and artillery was outside the Ukrainian capital but had been stalled for days before the new movement. The images from Maxar Technologies showed armored units near the Antonov Airport and vehicles in forests with towed howitzers in position to open fire, Maxar reported.
Mirrored fromhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_delYmqkaY4
Ukrainian military repelled a Russian tank regiment as it attempted to make its way to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
RELATED: Harris confirms NATO commitment amid 'Putin's war' in Ukraine
https://bit.ly/3hYbsdM
The 40-mile Russian military convoy that had been stalled outside Kyiv amid reports of food and fuel shortages moved into the forest and towns, new satellite images showed.
The line of vehicles, tanks and artillery was outside the Ukrainian capital but had been stalled for days before the new movement. The images from Maxar Technologies showed armored units near the Antonov Airport and vehicles in forests with towed howitzers in position to open fire, Maxar reported.
Mirrored fromhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_delYmqkaY4
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