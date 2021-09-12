TRUMP FOLLOWERS WON'T LIKE WHAT I SAY IN THIS VIDEO - TRUMP RUNNING IN 2024?

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I realize that there are MANY people who won't like what I say about Biden and Trump. If what I say in this video is untrue...let me have it! Much peace to you all in these trying times. Saying, "being ruled by Trump is better than being ruled by Biden," is like saying, " being shot in the head with an .223 is better than getting shot in the head with a .40 cal."