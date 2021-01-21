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Biden voters told to stay home leaving more than two dozen dead people disappointed
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10 views • January 21, 2021
The Democrats are getting so out of control with their new powers of communist censorship, The Inauguration of the 46th President of the United states is being censored. That’s right. They have been telling people to stay home, and instead of people, Nearly 192,000 American, state flags will be on display where people would normally stand.
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