China’s Role in the American Fentanyl Crisis

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04/24/2022 Michael Pillsbury: China made the American fentanyl crisis and they made seductive appeals to a lot of American government officials. They said “don’t sell weapons to Taiwan, don’t complain about the Uighurs, then we will help you with these Mexican gangs.” And I hope that the Ukraine experience will cause greater sales to Taiwan in response to the China-Taiwan conflict on ‘One Nation.’