Republican elections won but America lost, what now?

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So disgusted. No Red Wave, no Red Moon, the evil NWO Luciferian Cabal still won. We won a couple seats nothing more, no impeachments, no accountability... Without Trump reinstated and a restored government. America is lost. Maybe that's God's plan. It can only mean the Great Tribulation is at the Door.