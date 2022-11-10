Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Paradigm Busting, Ascension and going Home
8 views
channel image
Sovereign_Ki
Published 19 days ago |

Nov 25, 2019Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected]

Interview with Judith Kwoba of Nightflight channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBnY...

Topics discussed: Ascension Demiurgic realm Escapism Externalization, Meta beings Consciousness DNA Eternal loop Soul traps Mastering ourselves Hacking realities Derailing our lives Soul mapping Engineered lives Endgame '-isms' and useless labels Toxic Relationships Wounded inner child The deep vs the void

Keywords
ascensiongoing homejudith kwobalauda leonsovereign kiparadigm busting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket