Paradigm Busting, Ascension and going Home

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Nov 25, 2019Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected]
Interview with Judith Kwoba of Nightflight channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBnY...
Topics discussed:
Ascension
Demiurgic realm
Escapism
Externalization,
Meta beings
Consciousness
DNA
Eternal loop
Soul traps
Mastering ourselves
Hacking realities
Derailing our lives
Soul mapping
Engineered lives
Endgame
'-isms' and useless labels
Toxic Relationships
Wounded inner child
The deep vs the void