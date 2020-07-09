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Aurora Station: Slipspace, Demigods and a Glass of Water
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8 views • July 09, 2020
This time we're on Aurora Station, which is one of the most popular heavy roleplay servers and a good alternative to similar servers such as Baystation. Or, if you need a break from blowing up clowns on Hippie.
The round starts off innocently enough but things slowly become more dire when the station gets separated from Central Command by an anomaly. Enjoy the ride.
The round starts off innocently enough but things slowly become more dire when the station gets separated from Central Command by an anomaly. Enjoy the ride.
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