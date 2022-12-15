Sovereign citizens involved in the shooting of Queensland police officers in Wieambilla | 7NEWS
As hearts break for 2 young police officers and an innocent neighbour, murdered in cold blood in an ambush and shoot out in Queensland, disturbing details are emerging about the armed trio who killed them.
One was a conspiracy theorist, whose twisted ideas led to 6 deaths and left a nation united in grief.
More: https://7news.link/3HtlNwj
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.