Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sovereign citizens involved in the shooting of Queensland police officers in Wieambilla |
79 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago |

Sovereign citizens involved in the shooting of Queensland police officers in Wieambilla | 7NEWS
As hearts break for 2 young police officers and an innocent neighbour, murdered in cold blood in an ambush and shoot out in Queensland, disturbing details are emerging about the armed trio who killed them.

One was a conspiracy theorist, whose twisted ideas led to 6 deaths and left a nation united in grief.

More: https://7news.link/3HtlNwj

Keywords
shootingsovereigncitizensinvolved in theof queensland police officers inwieambilla

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket