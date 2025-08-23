Breast cancer patients taking ivermectin had her fibroids disappear, says William Makis, MD

"I have a breast cancer patient and her tumor was shrinking, and... she emailed me and she's super excited and she said, Doctor Makis, I need to talk to you about something."

"She wasn't as happy about her tumor shrinking [as she was...]"

"She was happy that her fibroids had disappeared, fibroids that she had problems with for 20 years."

"It's because the ivermectin shut down the pathways that are... implicated in the proliferation of fibroids ... "

"[Fibroids] that's in the uterus, a non-malignant tumor."

"Yeah, exactly."

"And so ivermectin has pathways to shut down the proliferation of benign tumors as well, lipomas, fibroids, endometriosis, ... benign brain tumors."

"So selectively it is able to shut down cells that are malfunctioning."

"Exactly."

"Each of these antiparasitic drugs has about a dozen mechanisms of action by which they act against cancer."

"Ivermectin, it acts on cancer stem cells."

"It can identify cancer cells and shut them off."

"It also reverses chemo resistance, so... on a molecular level, it'll reprogram cancer cells so that they're not resistant to chemotherapy."

"It also shuts off proliferation pathways, tumor proliferation pathways."

"So I'll give you a very quick, fantastic example."

...

"How does it differentiate?"

"Nobody knows, but it does it at a molecular level."

"For example, they put ivermectin into mice that had lymphoma in the spleen, and ivermectin was able to identify normal spleen cells versus the lymphoma cells that were rapidly proliferating and creating tumors."

"And it shut down the rapidly proliferating cells and it didn't touch the normal cells."

------------

This video clip is from an interview that Alex Jones did with cancer doctor, William Makis, MD on Aug 12, 2025 titled "Top Cancer Doctor Documented Increase In Turbo Cancers Within Months Of COVID mRNA Vaccine Rollout!!", which is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/yeFgc4KemDns/

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!