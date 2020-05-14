War In The Spirit! Possess Your Possessions -Angie Ray

Learn to war in the Spirit! End time spiritual warfare tactics are revealed in this great video. Be blessed! Check out our other Spiritual videos:

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.