A Wounded Child in Gaza talks about her Struggles - How she Hides her Hunger and Cold to Prevent her Mother's Heartbreak
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
A wounded child in Gaza talks about her struggles, including how she always hides her hunger and cold to prevent her mother's heartbreak:

- "When I'm hungry at night, I cover my mouth to muffle the sound of my stomach rumbling, so my mother won't hear and realise I'm hungry, to spare her heartbreak.

