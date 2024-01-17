A Wounded Child in Gaza talks about her Struggles - How she Hides her Hunger and Cold to Prevent her Mother's Heartbreak

A wounded child in Gaza talks about her struggles, including how she always hides her hunger and cold to prevent her mother's heartbreak:
- "When I'm hungry at night, I cover my mouth to muffle the sound of my stomach rumbling, so my mother won't hear and realise I'm hungry, to spare her heartbreak.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.