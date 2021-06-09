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Newsbreak 126: UK Veterans Reveal Family Court & CSA/CMS Corruption & Crime--Craig Bulman, Clive Spencer, Noel Wilcox
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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11 views • June 09, 2021
UK army veterans reveal further incidences of aggression, recalcitrance, and injustice directed at veteran dads from child support services which seem to engage in a variety of corrupt practices including promoting false domestic-abuse and child-abuse claims, deliberately miscalculating income assessments and refusing to correct errors, demanding false and fabricated amounts in arrears as child support payments and withholding custody even in cases of rampant abuse, which veteran Noel Wilcox testifies on.

LINK TO THE JUSTICE4GAVINBRIGGS PAGE WITH LINKS TO RESOURCES:
http://www.justice4gavinbriggs.com/

LINK TO THE GOFUNDME PAGE FOR GAVIN BRIGGS:
http://www.justice4gavinbriggs.com/2020/11/justice-4-gavin-briggs.html

EMAIL THIS GROUP OF UK VETERANS:
[email protected]

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LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar

NEWS PANEL 16 with Dr. Marina Carew with More Info on Detoxing:
https://www.brighteon.com/a4522eb1-4d7e-4546-8698-3d09aac9f90b

For the PDF with the purchase URL on the last page:, please visit this Report page at ECC:
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/

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