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Newsbreak 126: UK Veterans Reveal Family Court & CSA/CMS Corruption & Crime--Craig Bulman, Clive Spencer, Noel Wilcox
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11 views • June 09, 2021
UK army veterans reveal further incidences of aggression, recalcitrance, and injustice directed at veteran dads from child support services which seem to engage in a variety of corrupt practices including promoting false domestic-abuse and child-abuse claims, deliberately miscalculating income assessments and refusing to correct errors, demanding false and fabricated amounts in arrears as child support payments and withholding custody even in cases of rampant abuse, which veteran Noel Wilcox testifies on.
LINK TO THE JUSTICE4GAVINBRIGGS PAGE WITH LINKS TO RESOURCES:
http://www.justice4gavinbriggs.com/
LINK TO THE GOFUNDME PAGE FOR GAVIN BRIGGS:
http://www.justice4gavinbriggs.com/2020/11/justice-4-gavin-briggs.html
EMAIL THIS GROUP OF UK VETERANS:
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LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
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NEWS PANEL 16 with Dr. Marina Carew with More Info on Detoxing:
https://www.brighteon.com/a4522eb1-4d7e-4546-8698-3d09aac9f90b
For the PDF with the purchase URL on the last page:, please visit this Report page at ECC:
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/
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LINK TO THE JUSTICE4GAVINBRIGGS PAGE WITH LINKS TO RESOURCES:
http://www.justice4gavinbriggs.com/
LINK TO THE GOFUNDME PAGE FOR GAVIN BRIGGS:
http://www.justice4gavinbriggs.com/2020/11/justice-4-gavin-briggs.html
EMAIL THIS GROUP OF UK VETERANS:
[email protected]
BEAT PTSD & LOW ENERGY/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
NEWS PANEL 16 with Dr. Marina Carew with More Info on Detoxing:
https://www.brighteon.com/a4522eb1-4d7e-4546-8698-3d09aac9f90b
For the PDF with the purchase URL on the last page:, please visit this Report page at ECC:
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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