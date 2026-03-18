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🇮🇷⬆️🛢Oil and gas prices soar after Israeli airstrike on Iran's South Pars field
An Israeli airstrike pounded the world's largest gas field, jointly owned by Iran and Qatar. A major fire is currently raging there, and Iran has promised to respond soon.
Against this backdrop, Brent crude jumped to $109 per barrel, while European natural gas prices surged to 6%.
In 2025, daily gas production at South Pars reached a record 730 million cubic meters, with Turkey as a key buyer.
Music - Sweet Bird of Truth - The The
Video Sourced @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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