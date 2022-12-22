The final lockdown will be more of a lockout ( from the banking/financial system) meant to get in the stragglers (true saints sifted off the earth: caused to suffer and die; eventually killed) that does not want to surrender their bodies to be hacked (transhuman) and taken over by the devil using AI technology/biotechnology.
my email contact is [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.