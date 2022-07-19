5 Things You Should Do to Prepare

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
July 18, 2022
Today Pastor Stan shares the top 5 things you would need to prepare for troubled times to come. The Lord will surely protect us spiritually, but we also have a responsibility to be prepared physically.
00:00 - Wrinkles and Grey Hair
05:51 - Accept Jesus
09:54 - Clean Filtered Water
14:04 - Berkey Water Systems
15:44 - Have 1 Year of Food
19:25 - Gold and Silver
28:07 - Protection from Evil
35:16 - Overview From Now Until Jesus Returns
38:54 - Prepare
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