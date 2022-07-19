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5 Things You Should Do to Prepare
High Hopes
High Hopes
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187 views • July 19, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club

July 18, 2022

Today Pastor Stan shares the top 5 things you would need to prepare for troubled times to come. The Lord will surely protect us spiritually, but we also have a responsibility to be prepared physically.


00:00 - Wrinkles and Grey Hair

05:51 - Accept Jesus

09:54 - Clean Filtered Water

14:04 - Berkey Water Systems

15:44 - Have 1 Year of Food

19:25 - Gold and Silver

28:07 - Protection from Evil

35:16 - Overview From Now Until Jesus Returns

38:54 - Prepare


Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here: https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


EMP Shields: http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/2417adbe-1075-47f9-9f52-c1d688910c31

Keywords
preppingchristiansurvivalprophecygoldsilverreturn of jesuswater filterfood storageaccept jesusprepareprophecy clubstan johnsonprotection from evil
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