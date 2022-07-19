5 Things You Should Do to Prepare

187 views • July 19, 2022

Today Pastor Stan shares the top 5 things you would need to prepare for troubled times to come. The Lord will surely protect us spiritually, but we also have a responsibility to be prepared physically.

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