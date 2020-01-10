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Fairy Journal (Gifted to my niece)
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10 views • January 10, 2020
Hi everyone!! Here is a Fairy Journal, using recycled items, that I made for my niece for her 6th Birthday January 2019. There are 4 signatures, and 96 pages front and back. Please enjoy and thanks for watching!!
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Here is a link to the lady who designed the little paper doll Fairy - https://www.pheemcfaddell.com/crafts/fairies/FairyPuppetInst.htm
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You can also find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/crafts-from-the-dungeon
* email - [email protected]
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Here is a link to the lady who designed the little paper doll Fairy - https://www.pheemcfaddell.com/crafts/fairies/FairyPuppetInst.htm
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
You can also find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/crafts-from-the-dungeon
* email - [email protected]
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