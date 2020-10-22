BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is a God-fearing country? with Dick Clark, Libertarian Christian Institute
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
73 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • October 22, 2020
Christians are rightfully concerned about being free to live out their faith without government interference. But what is the proper Christian view of the state and its institutions? The Bible takes a dim view of busybodies, thieves, and murderers, and it shows time and again the brokenness of statism.

For Christians, liberty is about trusting God enough to give up our attempts to control others. We all know the tragicomic lesson from the biblical Samuels chapter, where the Israelites foolishly empower their government in the hopes of a more honest policy. Despite Yahweh's warnings about the impressment of Israel's sons in the bureaucracy and her daughters into bondage, the tribesmen demand a stronger leader.

This brings to mind HL Mencken's warning that those who want government deserve to get it "good and hard". With the election approaching, how should a godly person approach the vote? And what kind of "city on the hill" - as Reagan called America - would religion as truly understood construct?
Keywords
christianfaithlibertarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

Jacob Thomas
Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Coco Somers
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Garrison Vance
Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy