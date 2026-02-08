Righteousness is based upon CHRIST, not the Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #125; Finishing our look into Romans 7, we see the first husband is the Old Sin Nature and we are dead and divorced from that at salvation! We are now in UNION with our Bride-groom Jesus Christ. The LAW and commands are always perfect, because it is the mind of Christ. God always intended a relationship not religious ritual. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!