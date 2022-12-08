Reviewing Joe Rogan's "Flaming Joe" Kill Cliff CBD Recovery Drink 🍍

If you're a fan of Joe Rogan and his JRE Experience Podcast you've likely seen him talking about or sipping on a Kill Cliff Beverage. Well, Joe has teamed up with the guys over at Kill Cliff to roll out his very own Limited Edition flavor called "The Flaming Joe". While the Kill Cliff Company does make energy drinks, this particular beverage is a CBD Recovery drink. It contains 125mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp, 25mg of CBD, 25mg of Caffeine, and B Vitamins and Electrolytes. The flavor of this beverage is very unique and it's a spicy pineapple flavor which is something we haven't seen from many other energy or recovery drinks. In today's video we give it a try. While we don't sell CBD Products at BestPriceNutrition.Com our sister stores Capitol Nutrition and Supplement Warehouse retail stores in the Chicagoland area do carry them.



