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Joe [Bidan] The Superspreader
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110 views • October 27, 2021
No one drops hints better than Tucker.
This segment was another priceless redpill.
The full-cringe version is linked below (if you’re a glutton for punishment).
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6278959281001
This segment was another priceless redpill.
The full-cringe version is linked below (if you’re a glutton for punishment).
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6278959281001
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