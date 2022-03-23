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MY TWO BITS WORTH TV Episode 29
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91 views • March 23, 2022
It's the Cops!
Views of the Jew World Order
Canadian Variety
This is the fourth episode documenting the Freedom Convoy in Canada until the traitors in the House of Commons lowered the boom and killed a nation. This documentary shows abundant proof that police are a serious problem since for the most part they are simpletons who follow orders. They in general have no conscience since they will follow orders such as beating down peaceful, lawful protestors. Of course I clearly reveal, as always, who and what is responsible for the many outrages committed against us by criminal governments of narcissistic Ziotoads.
Views of the Jew World Order
Canadian Variety
This is the fourth episode documenting the Freedom Convoy in Canada until the traitors in the House of Commons lowered the boom and killed a nation. This documentary shows abundant proof that police are a serious problem since for the most part they are simpletons who follow orders. They in general have no conscience since they will follow orders such as beating down peaceful, lawful protestors. Of course I clearly reveal, as always, who and what is responsible for the many outrages committed against us by criminal governments of narcissistic Ziotoads.
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