‼️🚨 Israeli Aircraft Struck the Syrian province of Rif Damascus again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

‼️🚨 Israeli aircraft struck the Syrian province of Rif Damascus.

the vicinity of the cities of Yabrud and Al-Qutaifa was subjected to an air raid. The last time the Israeli Air Force bombed the region was just two days ago.

The attack was carried out by several waves of missiles. According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, most of the ammunition was successfully intercepted, but there was some material damage. There is no information about the casualties.

At the same time, Syrian opposition resources claim that the targets were, among other things, the same objects as during the last raid. And Israeli media reported that Hezbollah warehouses and Syrian air defense systems came under attack.

