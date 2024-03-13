Create New Account
AIPAC Isreal S-Elects Candidates/ Martial Law Could Be Enacted/ Choosing A Choice Could Be Life or Death In The Spirtual Realm
The Edified Mind
A discussion of who runs our government and international ties that have infiltrated. The largest lobbyists and isreal is #1. Which concludes America is captive to Foreign Powers. A spill on the possibilities of full martial law spanning the US. The unfortunate delusion that many are trapped in due to demoralization and through programmed education powers. Encouraging your faith in Christ at the end of the discussion 

