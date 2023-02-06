U.S SHOOTS DOWN CHINESE SPY BALLOON OVER ATLANTIC OCEAN / RED WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY / DEFCON2👀 / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 5, 2023





Today is now 2/5/ 23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. Also in todays video some big BREAKING NEWS.... In todays video #BreakingNews coming out that one of the supposed "Chinese spy balloons" was just shot down hours ago yesterday (2/4/23) over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina myrtle beach.... as originally it was spotted in montana in billings Montana. Then 2 days ago between 2:30-3;30 pm east coast usa time where I live the supposed same balloon was then spotted over missouri so it was going towards the eastern USA coast... And now this as it was caught live on fox and I believe they are still live showing stuff on YouTube.... Not including we now know supposed "spy balloons" we're also seen supposedly ( supposedly ) as I can't confirm it over South America and Mexico... Also over israel..... And of course the one over here the United States now shot down.... My question is now will China retaliate despite them saying it's just one of their regular balloons a regular traveling air balloon which to me is a lie and nonsense. As China came out in a statement just a bit ago calling the U.S action of shooting down the supposed chinese balloon something that crosses international lines and laws though is hypocrisy if it is their balloon though personally I feel it's more to it then just a Chinese balloon as why would you shoot a balloon not knowing there could of been a nuclear payload or weapon payload on it? Obviously my country the United States knows much more than letting on. They ( those in power ) are setting the general public up for chaos as its coming soon on a global scale....Alot more is happening than they will tell the people about... Eyes open big things coming and approaching.... Is Jesus (yeshua) your Lord??? We're in the last/ end days. Also in this video it looks like a red planet x system body was seen over the United States I believe over the U.S days ago... In the Dominican Republic a man on Instagram caught in a picture as you'll see a planet x system body on the horizon with what looks to be a ufo over it as he saw it right before a 5.0+ size quake hit the Dominican Republic just recently...... Also major breaking news far as war news goes. Our country the USAs defcon level is now at level 2... There are 5 levels. 1 meaning full on nuke war/war.. 2 being step above the worst meaning ready for nuclear war and readying troops to be sent out within 6 hours or less. Just as now all countries Africa, Europe, here in the USA and the cyber warfare defcon levels are all at a 2 meaning one notch til a full blown nuclear war which will come in time though in Gods timing as other things in bible prophecy is coming much worse than nuclear war.... Meaning from what is coming from the planet x system and other things spiritually and physically....plus new pictures caught by me on nasa stereo ahead cameras in space as I caught a few more large planet x system bodies and or extra bodies that's here with the planet x system... Also youll hear a serious speech by Putin that he gave to all Russians that they won't play for us here because he's telling Russians in simple words they are now pushed into a war with us the West/ United States and this time he won't play games.... ( as he won't ) due to his weapons especially subs are way more advanced than what our own government will tell it's people sadly. So yes times ticking down. Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so....





Credited vid-seven spaulding





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAURPgc1gA0



