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US doctor with expertise in immunology & inflammation regulation drops Truth Bomb!
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273 views • August 09, 2021
This is an excellent for all to watch - a US doctor with expertise in immunology & inflammation regulation drops Truth bombs to during Mount Vernon School Board Meeting
This is exactly what Humanity needs. We need our hero’s to stand up just like this physician - and jail ALL corrupt, bought and paid by pharma shills.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUPD0W71iMc
This is exactly what Humanity needs. We need our hero’s to stand up just like this physician - and jail ALL corrupt, bought and paid by pharma shills.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUPD0W71iMc
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