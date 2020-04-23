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Ron Paul Liberty Report: The Lying Media And The Folly Of Lockdown - With David Stockman (MIRRORED)
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145 views • April 23, 2020
Ron Paul Liberty Report: The Lying Media And The Folly Of Lockdown - With David Stockman (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RonPaulLibertyReport at:-
https://youtu.be/ouPbNYHY6JU
Legendary investor and former OMB Director David Stockman joins today's Liberty Report to take a hard look at the shutdown that has brought the US economy to its knees. Was it really necessary...and how can we ever recover? Don't miss today's Liberty Report...
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel RonPaulLibertyReport at:-
https://youtu.be/ouPbNYHY6JU
Legendary investor and former OMB Director David Stockman joins today's Liberty Report to take a hard look at the shutdown that has brought the US economy to its knees. Was it really necessary...and how can we ever recover? Don't miss today's Liberty Report...
Category
News and Politics
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