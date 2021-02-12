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Democrat Congressman Raskin Blames BLM Church Burning On Trump Supporters
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100 views • February 12, 2021
Democrat Congressman Raskin Blames BLM Church Burning On Trump Supporters
House impeachment manager Rep Jamie Raskin falsely claimed that Trump supporters took part in the “burning of a church” and “impaled” police officers during his speech in the Senate yesterday. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6025d172516c1500c381f0ae
House impeachment manager Rep Jamie Raskin falsely claimed that Trump supporters took part in the “burning of a church” and “impaled” police officers during his speech in the Senate yesterday. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6025d172516c1500c381f0ae
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