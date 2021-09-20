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Vaccine Passports The Bigger Picture
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655 views • September 20, 2021
All over the world countries are amping up the agenda for vaccine passports! This will help the governments transition into a social credit system similar to what China has in place currently! It will begin as just vaccine passports and will slowly begin to take on a more tyrannical level of control and eventually you will receive strikes or demerits based on your social 'behavior' and be penalized or rewarded accordingly. Time to WAKE UP EVERYONE!
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